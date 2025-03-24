Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

