Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 660,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.60.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $1,513,706.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. The trade was a 41.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,591.35. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.