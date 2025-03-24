Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,131 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Trading Down 0.7 %

Gentex stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.