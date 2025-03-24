Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

