The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $125,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 132.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 144,867 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.59. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

