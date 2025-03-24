Thomas P. Durels Sells 12,500 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $602,629.77. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.96 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

