Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.93 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $140.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.