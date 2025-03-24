Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,090 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,090 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PVH were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after buying an additional 316,876 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in PVH by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 266,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PVH by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PVH by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 114,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PVH

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.