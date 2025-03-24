Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,621 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after acquiring an additional 146,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

