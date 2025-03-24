Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Popular were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 109,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Popular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 1.3 %

BPOP opened at $91.37 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $106.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.