Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knowles were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 594,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Knowles by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of KN opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

