Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 16.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 7,539,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,736,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.02.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

