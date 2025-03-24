Top Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Union Pacific, CSX, and CF Industries are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory levels of fertilizer products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compounds—that are held by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers to meet current and future agricultural demand. This term is commonly used to assess market supply and helps companies manage production and distribution cycles to ensure consistent product availability in the agricultural sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.57. 25,368,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.88. 7,513,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

