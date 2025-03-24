Towercrest Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,348 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 97,458 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

