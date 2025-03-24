Towercrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $180.49 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,310.21. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,831,070.24. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,816,029 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

