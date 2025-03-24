TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,018,000 after buying an additional 391,720 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in TriNet Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 73,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $76.67 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

