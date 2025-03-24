UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $48,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,963,000 after buying an additional 2,766,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,544,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 315,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

