United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. United Parks & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,588,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,983,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 450,670 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $71,882,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,780,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.96. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

