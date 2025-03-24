United Services Automobile Association Purchases 398 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after buying an additional 538,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after acquiring an additional 281,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after acquiring an additional 169,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $175.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

