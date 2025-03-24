Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,330,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $5,618,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 72.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $971.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,038.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,077.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

