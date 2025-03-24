Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Travelers Companies worth $5,207,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $256.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

