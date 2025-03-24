Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.9% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

