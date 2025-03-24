Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $258.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

