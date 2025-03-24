Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

