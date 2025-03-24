Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.21, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Waypoint REIT Company Profile

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

