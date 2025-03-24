Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOX opened at $151.76 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

