Whittier Trust Co. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,134,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,714 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $98.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

