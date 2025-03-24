Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,452 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 61.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 25.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 109,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $96.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

