Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $104,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,566,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,052,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $163.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.