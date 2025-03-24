Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.99 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.76.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

