Whittier Trust Co. Sells 114 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $430.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.50 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $546.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

