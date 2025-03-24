Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 366 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $352.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.14.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

