Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,413 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,478,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,936,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.