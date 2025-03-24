Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,352 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,947,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $164.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.64. The company has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

