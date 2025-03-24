Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

