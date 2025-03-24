Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

