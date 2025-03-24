Xponance Inc. Buys 452 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,178,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.27.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

