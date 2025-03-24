Xponance Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,561.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 139,132 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $141.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.55 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.