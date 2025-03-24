Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $3,157,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,021,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,837,653.20. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.62. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.