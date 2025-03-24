Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.60, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

