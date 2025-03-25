1,000 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 62,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

