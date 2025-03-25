Bay Capital Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

