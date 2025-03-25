Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.99 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

