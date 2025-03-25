Dudley Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.