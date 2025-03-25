EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 14,240 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

