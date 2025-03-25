EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,401 Crane (NYSE:CR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $12,890,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 67.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 132,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. Crane has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

