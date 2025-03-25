Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 17,689 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after buying an additional 384,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 4.2 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

