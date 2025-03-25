Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $169,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,537,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 746,783 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 780,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 695,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 657.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 622,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.