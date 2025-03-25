LPL Financial LLC Acquires 289,464 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $148,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

