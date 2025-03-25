LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,538 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $137,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,389,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.05. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

